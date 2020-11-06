Armenian troops flee their positions in Gubadli direction, Azerbaijan says

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the battles in the Gubadli-Lachin direction of the front, the Armenian military personnel, who could not withstand the strikes of the Azerbaijan Army fled, leaving their positions, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The units of the 556th and 522nd motorized rifle regiments, delivered from Armenia and located in the defense zone, did not occupy the frontier assigned to them.

At the same time, the military personnel were unprepared, inexperienced, and undisciplined, as well as neglected orders and tasks, the ministry added.

News.Az