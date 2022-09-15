Armenian troops forced to retreat with heavy losses: Azerbaijan State Border Service

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces were forced to retreat with heavy losses, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

In order to suppress large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces in the sections of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border passing through the territory of the Zangilan district on September 12, units of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan dealt crushing blows to the enemy and neutralized their firing points, said the statement. “Having suffered numerous losses among personnel and in military equipment, the enemy’s troops were forced to retreat.”

“Servicemen of the State Border Service, having shown personal courage and heroism in battles, became martyrs while suppressing the threat of the Armenian armed forces to the sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Captain Farid Mehbali, senior ensign Azer Mammadov, senior ensign Nahid Mammadov, junior ensign Ulvi Nasirov, junior ensign Farid Rustamov, junior ensign Elshan Babazada, senior sergeant Tabriz Rahimov, senior sergeant Shamistan Sadigov became martyrs,” the statement noted.

News.Az