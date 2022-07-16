Armenian troops intensively fire at Azerbaijan army’s positions in Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 16, starting from 04:00 to 04:50, the Armenian armed forces units from several positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region of the state border using various types of small arms subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Zaylik settlement of the Kalbajar region, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As a result of the adequate retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units the opposing side was suppressed.

News.Az