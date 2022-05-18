Armenian troops intensively fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of May 17-18, positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Zeylik settlement of the Kalbajar region were subjected to intensive fire, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region of the state border using various caliber weapons and machine guns subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army Units.

The Azerbaijan army took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry said.

News.Az