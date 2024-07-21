Yandex metrika counter

Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijan army’s positions in Kalbajar direction

On July 20, at about 22:10, Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Istisu settlement of the Basarkechar region using large-caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region., News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

