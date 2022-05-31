Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 30, in the evening, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Zoghalli settlement of the Basarkechar region of the state border using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Zivel settlement of the Kalbajar region, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry said.

News.Az