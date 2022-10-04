Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar, Tovuz directions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the evening of October 3 and during the night of October 4, Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Subatan, Yukhari Shorzha and Istisu settlements of the Basarkechar region, Chinarli and Kolagir settlements of the Tovuzgala region using various caliber weapons subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions of the Zivel, Zaylik and Istisu settlements of the Kalbajar region, Aghdam and Garalar settlements of the Tovuz region, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

"We declare that the Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the deliberate escalation of the situation," the ministry added.

