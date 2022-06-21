Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions on state border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from the night of June 20 to the morning of June 21, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Saybali settlement of the Garakilsa region and the Ashaghi Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region of the state border using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Minkand settlement of the Lachin region and the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijani troops took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry noted.

News.Az