Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan

On September 14, at 14:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Khachik settlement of the Keshishkend region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Havush settlement of the Sharur region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry said.

