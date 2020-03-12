Armenian troops shell Azerbaijani army positions in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s armed forces flagrantly violated the ceasefire with Azerbaijan early Thursday by shelling the positions of the Nakhchivan Combined Arms Army.

Armenian army units, stationed on the slopes of the Tezhgar and Bagarsyg mountains in the Ararat region, intensively fired at the positions of the Nakhchivan Combined Arms Army, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

"The Combined Arms Army took decisive retaliatory measures," the ministry said. "The consequences of the ceasefire violation are being investigated."

News.Az

