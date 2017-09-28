Armenian TV presented Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

A program on Armenia's H1 television channel has created a major scandal in the country.

The scandal was caused by presenting the Nagorno-Karabakh as a territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the map drawn on road construction. After a footage which came on air at 21.00 on September 26, the television workers were criticized and insulted. Thus, the Armenian TV has told the truth.

The news was openly published in Haykakan Jamanak.

Below is the footage:

News.Az