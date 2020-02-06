Armenian urban planning committee head arrested on suspicion of gross bribery

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Security Service of Armenia has received evidence that Vahagn Vermishyan, head of the Armenian Urban Planning Committee, abusing his office powers, had taken bribes of the total value of AMD 1,000,000 to AMD 2,500,000, the press office of the committee reported on Wednesday.

He took the bribes in 2019 from builders and building companies personally or through the mediation of people close to him, ARKA reports. Vermishyan helped them or made efforts to obtain desirable decisions.



To hide the bribe-taking facts, he established an NGO for designing in the name of one of his relatives in a clear breach of the prohibition for doing business. Vermishyan referred them to this organization and did whatever necessary to ensure necessary decisions.



Besides, Vermishyan has promised the owner of several building companies to nominate him to the title "The Distinguished Builder of Armenia" for a bribe of USD 5,000 and construction materials of the total cost of AMD 2,300,000.

Other suspects involved in the crime were interrogated, and three of them were arrested. In the course of the interrogation, the high-ranking official confessed to taking bribes. The investigation is underway.

