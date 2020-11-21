Armenian vandalism in liberated Azerbaijani lands ‘not surprising’ – military expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Acts of vandalism committed by the Armenians in Azerbaijani territories are not surprising, military expert Shair Ramaldanov told News.Az.

“We thought that we still live in a civilized world, and that there is no place for vandalism that we see in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, in particular in Agdam,” he said.

The expert noted that the Armenians left no stone unturned in Aghdam district, desecrated Azerbaijan’s cultural, historical and religious monuments.

Ramaldanov added that ahead of the transfer of some territories to Azerbaijan, the Armenians committed similar acts of vandalism, burning forests and houses.

News.Az