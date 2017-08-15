Armenian woman exposes mafialike actions of Armenian church and Diaspora

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anahit Karapetyan and her elderly and sick mother are obliged to live in the street, having no job or home.

Out of despair and hopelessness, Armenian Anahit Karapetyan has participated in the program ‘Complaints of foreign citizens and refugees living in Uruguay’ (Reclamos de refugiados y extranjeros que viven en Uruguay) on Uruguay’s ‘Teledoce’ TV channel.

She exposed the lies and mafialike actions of Armenian church and Diaspora.

Complaining about the hard living conditions in Uruguay and providing detailed information about her family, Karapetyan called the honorary consul of Armenia in Uruguay Ruben Aprahamian and the Armenian church in Montevideo ‘a family mafia’ and accused them of refusing to help her and her mother Margo Karapetyan. She said that Aprahamyan who has a private business in Brazil, did not show any interest in her situation and offered her to continue living at the Armenian Evangelist Church and send her mother to the nursing home. Karapetyan seriously protested against such an inhumane proposal of the Armenian diplomat.

She further said the following:

Born in the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic on July 4, 1965, Karapetyan moved to the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Province of the Azerbaijan SSR with her mother in 1988. Due to hard living conditions there, she left for Armenia, however, there she was subjected to persecution by Armenians. Therefore, in order to escape from the disastrous state that formed in Armenia in the wake of earthquake, she headed to the Russian Federation. She stressed the dominance of racism within the Armenian society and the hatred towards Armenians coming from Azerbaijan or Karabakh, while noting that in Azerbaijan, they were treated well and she received medical education in Baku.

After living 24 years in Russia, she moved to Uruguay on August 14, 2014. She is a nurse, but does not have a job or home. She stayed at the Armenian Evangelist church for a while, but them they threw her out.

In general, it is not the first time that the church and the Armenian Diaspora make use of the hopeless state of Armenians who abandon Armenia in a wish to distance from the disastrous situation there, take their money and throw them away. The tragedy of the woman who lives in the streets with her elderly and sick mother is yet another example of such an attitude.

News.Az

