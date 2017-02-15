Armenians arrested in Poland over illegal production of cigarettes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the group engaged in illegal production of cigarettes have been arrested in Poland, APA reports citing news.am.

The group was headed by two Armenians. 100,000 filled and 100,000 empty cigarette packs were seized from illegal tobacco factory near Warsaw.

Among the detainees, there are five citizens of Ukraine, two citizens of Armenia and one citizen of Poland. Armenian leaders of the group are expected to face up to 10-years imprisonment and others 5-years imprisonment.

