Armenians ask God to help them invade Baku

Armenians suggest to capture Baku for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Oxu.Az referring to 1news.az.

To implement this "grandiose" plan, the representatives of the "most ancient" nation in the Caucasus pray for the God's help.

Arkadi Karapetyan, the first commander of the "self-defense forces" of the separatist regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, made a similar statement in an interview with the Armenian media.

"I propose that we invade Baku and finally close the question. And to capture Baku, we must bring our nation in order. And that's exactly how it will be - no matter what people say, even regardless of the desires of the world hosts. They think that they decide, but they do not decide: it will be decided by the people, we will ask God to help us solve this issue," he said.

News.Az

