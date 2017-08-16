Yandex metrika counter

Armenians build a factory in Kalbajar - PHOTO

Armenians are building a water production plant in the occupied Kalbajar district.

According to Modern.az, the groundbreaking ceremony of the plant was attended by Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan.

According to him, the plant built at the expense of foreign investors will allow selling Kalbajar water abroad.

