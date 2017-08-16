Armenians build a factory in Kalbajar - PHOTO
- 16 Aug 2017 11:36
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124493
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/armenians-build-a-factory-in-kalbajar-photo Copied
Armenians are building a water production plant in the occupied Kalbajar district.
According to Modern.az, the groundbreaking ceremony of the plant was attended by Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan.
According to him, the plant built at the expense of foreign investors will allow selling Kalbajar water abroad.
News.Az