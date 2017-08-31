Armenians carry out illegal excavations in Azerbaijan's Khojavand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians carry out illegal excavations in the Alban church in the Tugh village of the Khojavend district, AzVision.az reports citing the Armenian media.

Hasmik Simonyan is in charge of the excavations.

According to the information, anthropological materials (8 skeletons) were found in the building which is situated in the southern part of the St. Hovhannes Church.

Note, the church was built in 1720-1730s.

News.Az

