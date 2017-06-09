Armenians continue violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 130 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam, Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan and Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

