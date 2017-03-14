Armenians continue violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 120 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, sniper rifles and 60 millimeter mortars (7 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village and in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Barekamavan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in nameless hills and in Chinari, Aygedzor villages in Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, Jafarli, Gizilhajili, Kamarli, Gaymagli, Farahli villages of Qazakh region, in nameless hills and in Aghbulag village in Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Marzili, Garagashli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvend and Shirvanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli and Garakhanbeyli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

