Armenians demanded to stop showing photos of Zahra

"What rules of warfare justify the killing of a 2-year-old innocent child through shelling?"

The killing of an elderly woman and a little child a result of shelling of the civilian population of Azerbaijan by Armenia was raised at the 95th "Rose Roth" seminar of the Parliamentary Assembly of NATO, held in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

MP Malahat Ibrahimgizi told APA that the issue was raised and the photos of Sahiba Guliyeva and her granddaughter, 2-year-old Zahra Guliyeva were shown at the meeting of the seminar, which lasts for three days

Ibrahimgizi, who spoke at the meeting, presented the statement prepared by the Azerbaijani delegation in connection with the event. She said that although the Azerbaijani state prefers the diplomatic way to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the violation of the ceasefire by the Armenian armed forces and a crime against humanity, prove that Armenia remains committed to the occupation policy in this matter:

"What rules of warfare justify the killing of a 2-year-old innocent child through shelling?" The crimes committed by the incumbent president Serzh Sargsyan on February 26, 1992 in Khojaly were repeated yesterday in the Fuzuli district. These facts are already traditional acts of the Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijan. How long will the world keep silent about this? ".

Then the deputy showed pictures of the child killed last night in the village of Alkhanli of the Fizuli district. The case provoked anger and condemnation of representatives of the participating countries of the seminar. On behalf of the Armenian delegation, MP Koryun Nagapetyan demanded to stop discussing this issue at the meeting and not to show photos. There was a dispute between the delegations. The meeting was chaired by the vice-president of the NATO PA Osman Ashken Bak, who made a warning to the Armenian delegation.

It should be noted that at the seminar Azerbaijan is represented by MPs Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Kamran Bayramov and employee of the International Department of the Milli Mejlis Rahim Akhundov.

