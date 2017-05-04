Armenians fired at Red Cross staff and workers in Aghdam - PHOTO

Residents of Agdam region were subjected to fire by Armenians during repair works at artesian wells.

Karabakh bureau of Report News Agency informs that the incident happened in Ahmadagali village at front line near contact line of troops.

Thus, during the repair works carried out with financial support of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Armenian side opened fire on employees and techniques of Irrigation Department of Water Management JSC in Aghdam. The ICRC representatives were also at the scene.

No injured were reported but equipment and facilities were damaged as a result of shelling.

