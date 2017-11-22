Armenians give out what is desired for reality presenting recommendatory document as an EP resolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian government is increasingly bogging down in lies and falsifications.

The devastating military and political defeats of Yerevan, forcing the Armenian ruling clique to somehow get out of its way to the public, lead to the fact that in an effort to give out what is desired for the reality, it is increasingly bogging down in lies and falsifications.

Another evidence of this is Armenia's attempts to turn in its favor any document on the Karabakh settlement, presenting it through the media as "a great victory for Armenian diplomacy".

At the same time, it refers to two documents of the European Parliament - "A Recommendation Document for the Council of the European Union in Connection with the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly" of July 5, 2017, and "The EP Recommendation Document for the EU Executive Bodies on the Eve of the Eastern Partnership Summit in November 2017" dated November 15.



In fact, the principle of the right of peoples to self-determination, noted in these documents, along with the principles of territorial integrity and non-use of force, is presented as one of the principles of international law.

That is, none of these documents lay any special emphasis on the principle of "self-determination of peoples", or any additional interpretation.

It is no coincidence that in preparing the relevant recommendation document, the EU Council did not take into account this provision, which was fixed in the document of the European Parliament on July 5 and which Armenian lobbying circles are now trying hard to present as their "success". It was not voiced by the representatives of the European Union during the speeches at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

If we talk about the two documents of the EP, referred to by the Armenian side, their recommendatory nature is already clear from the name. It is also obvious that these recommendations do not impose any legal and conceptual obligations on the structures and member states of the European Union.

In contrast to this, it would be notesworthy to recall the EU Global Strategy adopted in 2016, which has the nature of the doctrine and legal obligations for the countries of the European Union. In this important document, the territorial integrity and inviolability of state borders, including, of course, Azerbaijan, are recognized as the main activity direction.

Another factor proving the absence of any legal weight in the recommendation document of the EP on November 15: a serious inaccuracy is recorded in the part regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Thus, in the document, the basic principles of international law reflected in the Helsinki Final Act are confused with individual statements adopted during the negotiations.

Thus, these recommendations simply have no legal value and also contain a gross mistake, which indicates an unprofessional approach to the preparation of the document.

That is why the expression which makes Armenian side senselessly euphotic beside having no legal force contradicts to logic and law in general. And of course, such false expressions cannot be reflected in the documents of the Eastern Partnership summit.

In this light, it makes sense to remind the Armenian side of the much more important documents of the European Parliament - the resolution of October 23, 2013, and the resolution of July 23, 2015, which:

- confirm the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia,

- strongly condemn the occupation by one state of the Eastern Partnership of a part of the territory of another,

- underscore the need to settle the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the four well-known resolutions of the UN Security Council,

- unequivocally support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

It is these documents that are fundamental in terms of the EP position on the issue of the Karabakh settlement for these are not just recommendation documents of the European Parliament. These are its resolutions.

As for the Armenian officials, being deeply concerned by the developing relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, and the unequivocal support of the EU and the member countries for the territorial integrity of our country, they are also trying to prevent the strengthening of Azerbaijan's influence in Europe on the eve of the Eastern Partnership summit.

And they do this by using their traditional lobbyists among European deputies - Charles Tannock, Frank Engel, Jaromir Stetina, and others like them.

Undoubtedly, the Brussels summit of the Eastern Partnership will break all the dreams of Armenians to the nines. Another important thing is that, against the backdrop of what is happening, the need to fully expose the Armenian lobbyist machine in the European Parliament is of fundamental importance.

For example, the Armenian side does not even try to hide the direct interference of the Armenian Embassy in Brussels in the activities of the European Parliament. On the contrary, in Armenia it is presented as a "great success" of the Armenian lobby. It's not necessary to go far for examples, just one phrase from what the Armenian press writes today: "The unconstructive steps of the Azerbaijani side have failed because of the activity of the permanent representation of Armenia and the organizations of the Armenian national lobby in Brussels."



That is why the observers note the need for more analytical articles exposing the activity of Armenian lobbying organizations that have taken root in the European Parliament. At the same time, it is possible to use materials prepared on the basis of official sources, for example, lobbyfacts.eu.

https://lobbyfacts.eu/representative/0ce6bd797f2147f5bc1b6d789f43fdfa/armenian-general-benevolent-union-europe

https://lobbyfacts.eu/representative/f3cbbda3d3ab4a19b36df0e60b820876/european-friends-of-armenia

https://lobbyfacts.eu/representative/e7ce68d95ff44921b4de988dd3c5e0d2/european-armenian-federation-for-justice-democracy

News.Az

News.Az