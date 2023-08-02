Armenians in Karabakh should not follow their so-called leaders: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Armenians in Karabakh should not follow their so-called leaders,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by Euronews TV channel, News.Az reports.

“These “leaders” were lying to them all the time - current and previous - before the war, during the war that they were winning. Even when we took control of Shusha, they were telling that Shusha was under their control. They knew it very well. They should not become a hostage of today's clique, which captured power in Karabakh, and whose main objective is to provide their own interest,” the head of state noted.

News.Az