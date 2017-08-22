Armenians injured in Georgia road accident

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia on Tuesday received information from the Emergency Situations Department of Georgia, at 8:19am.

Accordingly, a road accident had occurred in Georgia at 7:03am, on the Kutaisi-Samtredia motorway. A passenger van—with driver Grigor Adoyan, 33—had hit a tractor.

As a result, Armenian citizen passengers Mariam Abrahamyan, 31, Irina Voskanyan, 26, Sonya Matevosyan, 57, Sofya Manukyan,17, Andi Hakobyan, 65, and another passenger—who has not been identified yet—had suffered injuries and were hospitalized.

News.Az

News.Az