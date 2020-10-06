Armenians launch fake Twitter account on behalf of Azerbaijani defense ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian side has created a fake Twitter account using the name of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the ministry told News.Az.

The ministry urges citizens, social network users, and media representatives not to link to the following profile and to complain about the closure of this fake account https://twitter.com/ModAzerbaijan.

We inform you that the official Twitetr account of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan can be reached by the following link: https://twitter.com/wwwmodgovaz

