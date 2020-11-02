Armenians open fake profiles of Azerbaijani presidential aide on social media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian users on social media have created fake profiles of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev.

Hajiyev himself noted the issue via his Twitter profile.

"Dear users, @hikmet_hajiyev on Twitter and Hikmet Hajiyev on the Telegram channel were created on my behalf. Previously, similar fake profiles were created on Instagram and Facebook. On Twitter, I have only one account - @HikmetHajiyev," the presidential aide wrote.

In his another post, Hajiyev noted that through one of the fake profiles, comments are written under the publications of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

"Armenian propaganda machine creates such fake profiles on my behalf and then writes comments to MFA Armenia. It is ridiculous," he wrote.

News.Az