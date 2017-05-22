Armenians planning another anti-Azerbaijani provocation in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians are planning to commit another anti-Azerbaijani provocation in the Russian city of Kursk on May 28 – the Republic Day of Azerbaijan.

The Association of Armenian Youth of Kursk is planning to organize a provocative march “25th anniversary of the liberation of Shusha” and a “festive concert” in the city on that day, APA has learned.



The Armenian youth stated that they have already agreed on the issue with official bodies.



Speaking to APA, the chairman of the Development and Renaissance Foundation of Azerbaijani Culture in Russia, Shamil Tagiyev, said that Azerbaijani youth are aware of the issue and sent letters of protest to Russia’s Foreign Ministry and other bodies.



“Everyone in Russia knows that Shusha is a historical city of Azerbaijan. The distortion of this real fact in the form of a rally, in particular at a time when Armenians continue the occupation of Shusha city, is a serious provocation,” noted Tagiyev.



The Azerbaijani city of Shusha was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces on May 8, 1992.

News.Az

News.Az