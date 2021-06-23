Armenians poured gasoline on Azerbaijani, burned him alive, says former captive

The Armenians poured gasoline and burned alive the Azerbaijani who was in captivity with me, a former captive Yashar Abdulaliyev said.

Abdullayev said this in his testimony at the court session on the criminal case of Armenian servicemen Ludwig Mkrtychian and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who tortured Azerbaijani captives during the first Karabakh war.

News.Az