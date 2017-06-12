Yandex metrika counter

Armenians set fire in occupied village of Aghdam

Armenia’s armed forces continue to commit arsons in the occupied villages of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

The arsons were observed throughout the night in Bash Garvand and Shikhlar villages which are under the control of Armenians, APA’s Karabakh bureau reports.
 
The smoke still pours out in the areas of fire. 

