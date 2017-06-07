Armenians set fire to occupied Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed units have set fire to the occupied Azerbaijani territories, APA's Karabakh bureau reported.

The blaze is clearly visible in Bash Garvand village and an area called Gulchuluk Sovkhozu in Aghdam district.

The fire is gradually expanding, making its way to the contact line of troops.

The smoke of fire is clearly visible from all residential areas along the contact line.

News.Az

