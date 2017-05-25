Yandex metrika counter

Armenians set fire to occupied Azerbaijani village

Armenians set fire to occupied Azerbaijani village

Armenia’s armed forces continue to commit arsons in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

On Thursday morning, Armenians set fire to the occupied Boyuk Marjanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, APA’s Karabakh bureau reported.
 
The fire spread across a larger area due to the windy weather.

