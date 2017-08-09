Armenians set fire to occupied territories - PHOTOS
- 09 Aug 2017 04:59
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124283
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/armenians-set-fire-to-occupied-territories-photos Copied
The Armenian Armed Forces continue to commit arsons in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.
Armenian units set fire to the occupied Bash Garvand village of Agdam.
According to the report, the fire spread to a vast territory, the trees and buildings in the village are all in fire.
The fire is clearly visible from the frontline villages.
News.Az