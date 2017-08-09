Yandex metrika counter

Armenians set fire to occupied territories - PHOTOS

  • Azerbaijan
Armenians set fire to occupied territories - PHOTOS

The Armenian Armed Forces continue to commit arsons in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Armenian units set fire to the occupied Bash Garvand village of Agdam.

According to the report, the fire spread to a vast territory, the trees and buildings in the village are all in fire.

The fire is clearly visible from the frontline villages.

