Armenians shell Azerbaijani Army positions 51 times using large-caliber machine

Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 120 times a day.

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 120 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, 60 and 82 millimeter mortars (51 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh village and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Farahli, Gizilhajili, Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Aghdam village and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Namirli, Shikhlar, Shirvanli, Javahirli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

