Armenians show another sign of disrespect toward Russia and those who died in struggle against fascism

Armenians will erect a statue of Garegin Nzhdeh, who closely cooperated with fascist Germany and rose to a rank of a general in Hitler's bloodthirsty SS grouping, in Bulgaria's Pliska.

Garegin's statue will locate among the monuments to Pushkin, Yesenin and Dostoyevskii. This is generally a disrespect to the Russian people, literature and millions of civilians and militaries who died in the Second World War and to war veterans, Armenian media report.

News.Az