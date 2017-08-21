Yandex metrika counter

Armenians stage fire in occupied territories of Azerbaijan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenians stage fire in occupied territories of Azerbaijan

Armenians once again staged a fire in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

According to APA, the flames covered the territory of Kangarli village, the "Flower State Farm" and the locality, called Uzundere.

The fire continued to expand. It could be observed from the territory of the frontline villages.

News about - Armenians stage fire in occupied territories of Azerbaijan

News about - Armenians stage fire in occupied territories of Azerbaijan

News about - Armenians stage fire in occupied territories of Azerbaijan

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      