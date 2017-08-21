Armenians stage fire in occupied territories of Azerbaijan
Armenians once again staged a fire in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.
According to APA, the flames covered the territory of Kangarli village, the "Flower State Farm" and the locality, called Uzundere.
The fire continued to expand. It could be observed from the territory of the frontline villages.
