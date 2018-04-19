Armenians steal and burn Sargsyan's portrait - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Protest actions under the slogan "Reject Serzh!" embraced various cities of the world, in particular in Los Angeles and in various cities of France.

So, on Wednesday the Armenians of the French Marseilles gathered at the consulate of Armenia, chanting: "Take a step, reject Serzh!", Armenian media report.

The participants of the action expressed their support for the struggle that is unfolding in Armenia.

"Your struggle is fair, it is aimed at restoring fair power in Armenia, releasing political prisoners and, last but not least, getting rid of the clan authority headed by Serzh Sargsyan and affirming democracy," they said to their compatriots in Armenia, stressing that support them.

Then the participants of the action unlawfully took the portrait of Serzh Sargsyan from the building of the Armenian consulate and burned it.

Meanwhile, organizers of the demonstration on Republic Square in Yerevan spoke about their intention to block the government buildings today. They also said to wait for surprises. By the way, today is the day of the first meeting of government.

