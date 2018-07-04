Armenians threaten to Bulgarian journalists because of TRUTH ABOUT KARABAKH

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bulgarian bTV channel, the first private television station founded in 2000, made a documentary film "Recollection of Karabakh".

The film crew of the channel illegally visited the occupied Azerbaijani territories, which caused the protest of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. This year the bTV channel sent its correspondents Ivan Georgiev and Boris Pintev to our country. As a result, the "Recollection of Karabakh" was filmed based on the collected facts and presented to Bulgarian public (https://www.btv.bg/video/shows/btv-reporterite/videos/btv-reporterite-spomeni- ot-karabah.html).

This film reflects the causes of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It is especially emphasized that Nagorno-Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia, and the Azerbaijanis living there were forcibly expelled from their native lands. The words of witnesses of brutality of the Armenian militants who perpetrated the massacre of the inhabitants of Azerbaijani villages of Nagorno-Karabakh are cited. The role of the National Hero of Azerbaijan, journalist Chingiz Mustafayev, in covering the conflict and bringing the truth about the conflict to the international community is highlighted.

The film shows footage from the front-line Azerbaijani village of Gapanly in the Terter region, where Bulgarian journalists talk with locals who are under the daily threat of shelling from the Armenian army. The film crew also visited one of the military units of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, which protects the native land from enemy aggression and is ready at any moment to liberate the lands from the invaders at the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

In the conversation of the film crew with the IDPs from the regions of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia, the latter noted that they live by the hope that one day they will be able to return to their native lands and visit the graves of their ancestors.

Preparation of an objective film about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by the Bulgarian bTV channel caused a painful reaction among the local Armenian diaspora. Local Armenians left unflattering comments, up to threats to the film crew under the film posted on the channel’s website. The Bulgarian users of Armenian origin insulted the Azerbaijani people in their comments, accusing the bTV administration of bias. These insults were so unpleasant that the administration of the website had to remove them, but the editorial staff of Vesti.Az left a screenshot of these comments.

At the time of publication of the article the comments of two local Armenians were left under the film. Thus, user Heik Harutyunyan accused the TV channel of bias and urged to apologize to the Armenians. And the editor-in-chief of the "Yerevan" newspaper Vartanush Topakbashyan accused TV journalist Ivan Georgiev of inciting anti-Armenian hatred. She also starts a historical perspective, stating that Karabakh has always been the primordially Armenian land which "Joseph Stalin handed over to Azerbaijan," and the conflict began with "the murders of Armenians in Sumgayit".

Taking into account the fact that the Armenian Diaspora, which has been closely integrated in the local community since the fifth century, and its representatives actively involved in the country's economic and political structures, it can be stated that the film "Recollection of Karabakh" was a great victory for Azerbaijan in bringing the truth about the conflict to the Bulgarian public.

Once through the efforts of the Armenian lobby, Bulgarian journalist Tsvetana Paskaleva relentlessly filmed movies about the Karabakh war. Now thanks to the bTV channel, the right voice of Azerbaijan was heard in Bulgaria.

News.Az

News.Az