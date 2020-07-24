Armenians’ unauthorized rally outside Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium fails

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijanis held a rally to prevent the Armenians from holding a rally outside the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium, the State Committee of Azerbaijan on Work with Diaspora said on Friday.

“Having learned that the Armenians are planning to organize an unauthorized rally outside the Azerbaijani embassy, our compatriots rapidly gathered in front of the Azerbaijani embassy,” the committee said.

“The Azerbaijanis once again reminded to the Armenians that they represent a country that is essentially an aggressor,” the committee noted.

During the rally, the Azerbaijanis chanted such fair slogans as "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Shame on occupier Armenia!" and others.

As a result of the unity of our compatriots, the unauthorized rally of the Armenians outside the Azerbaijani embassy failed, the committee added.

News.Az