Armenians use large-caliber machine guns to shoot at Azerbaijani positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 130 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Ferehli, Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag, Munjuglu, Garalar villages and on nameless in Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Ajarly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az