Armenians violate ceasefire 100 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 100 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berdavan, Dovekh, Barekamavan, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Ferehli, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Asrik Jirdakhan and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Abdinli, Garagashly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar and Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

