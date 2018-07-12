Armenians violate ceasefire 101 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 101 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar, Aygeovit villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Munjuglu, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

