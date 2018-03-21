Armenians violate ceasefire 101 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 101 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan, Voskepar villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, and in Zamanly village of Gadabay region, the Defense Ministry reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

News.Az