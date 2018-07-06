Armenians violate ceasefire 102 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 102 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar, Aygeovit villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygedzor village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gaymagly, Ferehli, Ashaghy Eskipara, Mazam, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, in Goyali, Zamanly villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Abdinli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.

News.Az

News.Az