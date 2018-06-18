Armenians violate ceasefire 102 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 102 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Mazam, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Garalar villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.

News.Az

News.Az