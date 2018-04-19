Armenians violate ceasefire 102 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 102 times throughout the day, using sniper rifles and 60 millimeter mortars.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Mazam, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Abdinli, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli and Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

