Armenians violate ceasefire 102 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 102 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Garalar villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.

