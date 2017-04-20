Armenians violate ceasefire 112 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 112 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Berdavan, Barekamavan, Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor, Mosesgekh villages and on nameless hills in Berd region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli, Bala Jafarli, Kamarli and Gaymagli villages of Qazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu, Aghdam, Alibeyli villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Garagashli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli and Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az