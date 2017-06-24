Armenians violate ceasefire 115 times a day using 60 and 82 mm mortars

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 115 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars (44 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Berdavan, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Yusifjanlı villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az