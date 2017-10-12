Armenians violate ceasefire 118 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 118 times throughout the day, using sniper rifles.

According to the press service for the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh village and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

